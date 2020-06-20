630 S WALTERS

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities

Hidden gem on the Eastside! At the corner of MLK and Walters, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 half bath house will amaze you! The master suite is a must see! Bonus room that could be used for extra storage. WIC! Stained concrete floors in the common areas! Great kitchen with a large island. Perfect for cooking or entertaining. 2 smart thermostats! Entire property is fenced in. Easy yard maintenance, no grass! Across the St. from St. Philip's, minutes to Ft. Sam, major highways, AT&T, Alamodome, Hemisfair Park, Pearl!