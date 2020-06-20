All apartments in San Antonio
630 S WALTERS
630 S WALTERS

630 South Walters Road · (210) 324-0085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

630 South Walters Road, San Antonio, TX 78203
Arena District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1264 sqft

Amenities

Hidden gem on the Eastside! At the corner of MLK and Walters, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 half bath house will amaze you! The master suite is a must see! Bonus room that could be used for extra storage. WIC! Stained concrete floors in the common areas! Great kitchen with a large island. Perfect for cooking or entertaining. 2 smart thermostats! Entire property is fenced in. Easy yard maintenance, no grass! Across the St. from St. Philip's, minutes to Ft. Sam, major highways, AT&T, Alamodome, Hemisfair Park, Pearl!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 S WALTERS have any available units?
630 S WALTERS has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 630 S WALTERS currently offering any rent specials?
630 S WALTERS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 S WALTERS pet-friendly?
No, 630 S WALTERS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 630 S WALTERS offer parking?
No, 630 S WALTERS does not offer parking.
Does 630 S WALTERS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 S WALTERS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 S WALTERS have a pool?
No, 630 S WALTERS does not have a pool.
Does 630 S WALTERS have accessible units?
No, 630 S WALTERS does not have accessible units.
Does 630 S WALTERS have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 S WALTERS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 S WALTERS have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 S WALTERS does not have units with air conditioning.
