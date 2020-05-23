All apartments in San Antonio
630 Ira Lee Rd,
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

630 Ira Lee Rd,

630 Ira Lee Road · No Longer Available
Location

630 Ira Lee Road, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
Property Description
Beautiful 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home featuring tile floor downstairs and carpet upstairs. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, and attached 2 car garage. Master Bedroom boasts illuminated vaulted ceiling, balcony, large closet, private bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. Great home with easy access to highway come out and see. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET. No cats, dogs only 30lbs or less. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Ira Lee Rd, have any available units?
630 Ira Lee Rd, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 Ira Lee Rd, have?
Some of 630 Ira Lee Rd,'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Ira Lee Rd, currently offering any rent specials?
630 Ira Lee Rd, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Ira Lee Rd, pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 Ira Lee Rd, is pet friendly.
Does 630 Ira Lee Rd, offer parking?
Yes, 630 Ira Lee Rd, does offer parking.
Does 630 Ira Lee Rd, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Ira Lee Rd, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Ira Lee Rd, have a pool?
No, 630 Ira Lee Rd, does not have a pool.
Does 630 Ira Lee Rd, have accessible units?
No, 630 Ira Lee Rd, does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Ira Lee Rd, have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Ira Lee Rd, does not have units with dishwashers.
