630 Ira Lee Rd,

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Property Description

Beautiful 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home featuring tile floor downstairs and carpet upstairs. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, and attached 2 car garage. Master Bedroom boasts illuminated vaulted ceiling, balcony, large closet, private bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. Great home with easy access to highway come out and see. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET. No cats, dogs only 30lbs or less. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE.