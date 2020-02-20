628 Ira Lee

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72413c107a ----
Beautiful 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Townhome near 410 & Harry Wurzbach. The home features tile floor downstairs and carpet upstairs. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, master bathroom with garden tub and separate shower, attached 2-car garage with opener. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. No cats, dogs only 30 lbs. or less. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE.
*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Appliance Refrigerator
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Vaulted Ceilings
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Balcony
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage