Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

628 Ira Lee

628 Ira Lee Road · No Longer Available
Location

628 Ira Lee Road, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72413c107a ----
Beautiful 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Townhome near 410 & Harry Wurzbach. The home features tile floor downstairs and carpet upstairs. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, master bathroom with garden tub and separate shower, attached 2-car garage with opener. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. No cats, dogs only 30 lbs. or less. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE.

*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Appliance Refrigerator
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Vaulted Ceilings
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Balcony
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Ira Lee have any available units?
628 Ira Lee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 Ira Lee have?
Some of 628 Ira Lee's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Ira Lee currently offering any rent specials?
628 Ira Lee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Ira Lee pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Ira Lee is pet friendly.
Does 628 Ira Lee offer parking?
Yes, 628 Ira Lee offers parking.
Does 628 Ira Lee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Ira Lee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Ira Lee have a pool?
No, 628 Ira Lee does not have a pool.
Does 628 Ira Lee have accessible units?
No, 628 Ira Lee does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Ira Lee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 Ira Lee has units with dishwashers.
