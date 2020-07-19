All apartments in San Antonio
6222 W Jolie Ct
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

6222 W Jolie Ct

6222 West Jolie Court · No Longer Available
Location

6222 West Jolie Court, San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Farmsteads

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well kept 2b/2.5b townhome near Medical Center, USAA, USTA with fabulous back yard deck! - Well kept and cared for townhome in a desirable location near Huebner, Babcock & Medical Center. With a quick drive to UTSA, USAA, entertainment, shopping & airport, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, with two separate living areas is a gem. The backyard has a shed, covered patio and large deck perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This one wont last long. Ask your agent to see this first time rental today.

School Dist: Northside
Elem: Rhodes
Middle: Rudder
High: Marshall

(RLNE4678625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6222 W Jolie Ct have any available units?
6222 W Jolie Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6222 W Jolie Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6222 W Jolie Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 W Jolie Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6222 W Jolie Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6222 W Jolie Ct offer parking?
No, 6222 W Jolie Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6222 W Jolie Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6222 W Jolie Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 W Jolie Ct have a pool?
No, 6222 W Jolie Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6222 W Jolie Ct have accessible units?
No, 6222 W Jolie Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 W Jolie Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6222 W Jolie Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6222 W Jolie Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6222 W Jolie Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
