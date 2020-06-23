All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6214 Lakefront

6214 Lakefront · No Longer Available
Location

6214 Lakefront, San Antonio, TX 78222

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Be the first to live in this beautiful newly built home for lease. The time has come to start packing! This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including neutral painted walls, stylish fixtures, and professionally installed flooring. The ceramic tile flooring used in the living room, dining room and kitchen further enhances the open concept floor plan. In addition to all this, the home cook will appreciate that GRANITE COUNTER TOPS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES come equipped so delicious meals can be prepared upon move in. While on your self-tour of this home be sure to check out the carpeted bedrooms and stylish bathrooms! This newly built house can be your next home, so be sure to apply today on line, at www.msrenewal.com, before it is gone.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6214 Lakefront have any available units?
6214 Lakefront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6214 Lakefront have?
Some of 6214 Lakefront's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6214 Lakefront currently offering any rent specials?
6214 Lakefront isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 Lakefront pet-friendly?
Yes, 6214 Lakefront is pet friendly.
Does 6214 Lakefront offer parking?
No, 6214 Lakefront does not offer parking.
Does 6214 Lakefront have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6214 Lakefront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 Lakefront have a pool?
No, 6214 Lakefront does not have a pool.
Does 6214 Lakefront have accessible units?
No, 6214 Lakefront does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 Lakefront have units with dishwashers?
No, 6214 Lakefront does not have units with dishwashers.
