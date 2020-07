Amenities

VALLEY FORGE - Beautiful 4 bdrm/2 bath single story with lots of extras. Sectioned off kitchen with bar seating. All NEW Black Stainless appliances, high ceilings, porcelain tile, completely remodeled bathrooms. Large master bedroom with full shower bath. HUGE enclosed bonus area leading to large deck. Fenced, private backyard. NO CARPET! Clean and ready for immediate move in. Convenient to Rackspace, Ft Sam, Randolph and I-35/ 1604/ 410 corridors.



(RLNE5729862)