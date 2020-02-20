6202 W JOLIE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome with amazing upgrades! Amazing location is convenient to medical center, UTSA, and USAA. Lots of beautiful features including all laminate floors;granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, stainless appliances, ceiling fans throughout, double French doors to back yardn newly stained deck and much more! Comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Come see it while you can, it won't last long! New photos coming week of 6/10 Vacant and ready