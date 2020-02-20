All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6202 W JOLIE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6202 W JOLIE CT
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:32 AM

6202 W JOLIE CT

6202 West Jolie Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Alamo Farmsteads
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6202 West Jolie Court, San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Farmsteads

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome with amazing upgrades! Amazing location is convenient to medical center, UTSA, and USAA. Lots of beautiful features including all laminate floors;granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, stainless appliances, ceiling fans throughout, double French doors to back yardn newly stained deck and much more! Comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Come see it while you can, it won't last long! New photos coming week of 6/10 Vacant and ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6202 W JOLIE CT have any available units?
6202 W JOLIE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6202 W JOLIE CT have?
Some of 6202 W JOLIE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6202 W JOLIE CT currently offering any rent specials?
6202 W JOLIE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 W JOLIE CT pet-friendly?
No, 6202 W JOLIE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6202 W JOLIE CT offer parking?
Yes, 6202 W JOLIE CT offers parking.
Does 6202 W JOLIE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6202 W JOLIE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 W JOLIE CT have a pool?
No, 6202 W JOLIE CT does not have a pool.
Does 6202 W JOLIE CT have accessible units?
No, 6202 W JOLIE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 W JOLIE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6202 W JOLIE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
Brynwood Apartments
8711 Bowens Crossing
San Antonio, TX 78250
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio