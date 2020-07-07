All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6202 Roxbury Dr

6202 Roxbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6202 Roxbury Drive, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
dog park
gym
game room
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
trash valet
yoga
Welcome to the Far West Side neighborhood near Bandera Road and Ingram Park Mall, only minutes away from USAA, the Medical Center, UTSA, Fiesta Texas, Westover Hills and Sea World.

Countless features await including soaring, 9-foot ceilings, double crown molding, walk-in closets, granite counters, wood-plank floors, self-cleaning ovens, glass-top ranges, washer and dryers,

Property amenities include a yoga room, enclosed dog park, self-service car wash, video game room, valet trash pickup, fitness center, garages, swimming pool and more. Live life on your terms in apartment paradise!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6202 Roxbury Dr have any available units?
6202 Roxbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6202 Roxbury Dr have?
Some of 6202 Roxbury Dr's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6202 Roxbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6202 Roxbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 Roxbury Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6202 Roxbury Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6202 Roxbury Dr offer parking?
No, 6202 Roxbury Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6202 Roxbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6202 Roxbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 Roxbury Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6202 Roxbury Dr has a pool.
Does 6202 Roxbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 6202 Roxbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 Roxbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6202 Roxbury Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

