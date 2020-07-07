6202 Roxbury Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area dog park gym game room pool dogs allowed pet friendly trash valet yoga

Welcome to the Far West Side neighborhood near Bandera Road and Ingram Park Mall, only minutes away from USAA, the Medical Center, UTSA, Fiesta Texas, Westover Hills and Sea World.



Countless features await including soaring, 9-foot ceilings, double crown molding, walk-in closets, granite counters, wood-plank floors, self-cleaning ovens, glass-top ranges, washer and dryers,



Property amenities include a yoga room, enclosed dog park, self-service car wash, video game room, valet trash pickup, fitness center, garages, swimming pool and more. Live life on your terms in apartment paradise!

