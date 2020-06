Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Main house is a two bedroom, one bath with gorgeous original oak floors, renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, fixtures, everything. Detached cottage is a one bedroom, one bath with a nice kitchen; extra living quarters for room mates, detached office, guest house, you name it.