Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Welcome home to this gorgeous, remodeled 3/2 in Northwood, walking distance to Northwood Elementary and close to Fort Sam Houston. Property features large open plan living and kitchen space. Updated kitchen with island is perfect for foodies. Relaxing outdoor patio space is fully landscaped and perfect for summers and weekends. CALL NOW! Josh Rand. RentersWarehouse.com. 214-288-4450.