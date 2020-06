Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 1428 square foot garden home in a small gated community. This home is a three bedroom-one of the bedrooms could be used as a study, but it does have a closet. Home has a small, easy to maintain, private backyard with a patio. It comes fully equipped with a washer, dryer and refrigerator. Easy access to the medical center, USAA, UTSA and lots of nearby shopping. Schedule your showing today!!!