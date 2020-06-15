All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 610 E Market St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
610 E Market St
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

610 E Market St

610 East Market Street · (210) 828-0635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Downtown San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

610 East Market Street, San Antonio, TX 78206
Downtown San Antonio

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2517 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
Urban living at its best! Dynamic views of the Tower of Americas; Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, Bosch appliances and Subzero refrigerator. Luxury amenities include 24-hour concierge service, exclusive 32nd floor rooftop swimming pool, hot tub, gas grill, and use of pool lounge for private parties. Gym membership available through Hyatt. Can be leased fully furnished including large screen television & sofa sleeper. INCLUDES TWO PARKING SPACES PLUS STORAGE UNIT (rare for one bedroom units).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 E Market St have any available units?
610 E Market St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 E Market St have?
Some of 610 E Market St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 E Market St currently offering any rent specials?
610 E Market St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 E Market St pet-friendly?
No, 610 E Market St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 610 E Market St offer parking?
Yes, 610 E Market St does offer parking.
Does 610 E Market St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 E Market St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 E Market St have a pool?
Yes, 610 E Market St has a pool.
Does 610 E Market St have accessible units?
No, 610 E Market St does not have accessible units.
Does 610 E Market St have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 E Market St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 610 E Market St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78248
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One
San Antonio, TX 78230
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Terrace
9203 IH-10 West
San Antonio, TX 78230
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity