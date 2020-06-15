610 E Market St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna

Urban living at its best! Dynamic views of the Tower of Americas; Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, Bosch appliances and Subzero refrigerator. Luxury amenities include 24-hour concierge service, exclusive 32nd floor rooftop swimming pool, hot tub, gas grill, and use of pool lounge for private parties. Gym membership available through Hyatt. Can be leased fully furnished including large screen television & sofa sleeper. INCLUDES TWO PARKING SPACES PLUS STORAGE UNIT (rare for one bedroom units).