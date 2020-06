Amenities

pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 3/1 house located near Loop 410 & 1604;major shopping & entertainment centers such as Walmart, HEB, Pearsall Park, & Traders Village. Quick commute to Lackland AFB, Sea World, Main Event, Target, Schools and more. Cul-de-sac w/over sized yard, perfect for outdoor parties, bbq, & activities. The foyer opens up to a large living room space, separated by an efficient kitchen and dining room area, 3 spacious bathrooms, and 1 bath. Small pets ok, available for quick move-in.