6043 Cedar Path

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4d85ad60fd ----
Spacious 2 story home on corner lot. Large open floor plan, high ceilings, open kitchen and big back yard with storage shed. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. *No Pets Allowed*
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage