Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A fabulous home with master down in gated community. Open and airy floor plan - living room has two story high ceiling and fireplace. Kitchen/breakfast opens to living room via pass thru breakfast bar. Separate dining area. Luxurious master with garden tub and separate shower plus large walk in closet. Loft/game room and 2 secondary bdrms up. Relax on the patio in back! Community pond, park, and playground. Tenants enrolled in filter replacement program.