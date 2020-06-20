6018 Loch Maree

Amenities
A newly renovated townhouse ( More photographs to be added):
-Ceramic wood look floors on the 1st floor
-Wood floors on the Second Floor
-Granite counter tops in kitchen, new stainless steel appliances
-New updated bathrooms with granite top vanities
-French doors
-Fireplace with porcelain tile
-Large living, dining area
-Fans in all rooms
-Large bedrooms with walk-in closet
-Master bedroom with on-suite
-Large yard
-Garage with additional 2 car parking
Take a look at the chic decor for modern living