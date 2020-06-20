6018 Loch Maree

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A newly renovated townhouse ( More photographs to be added):

-Ceramic wood look floors on the 1st floor

-Wood floors on the Second Floor

-Granite counter tops in kitchen, new stainless steel appliances

-New updated bathrooms with granite top vanities

-French doors

-Fireplace with porcelain tile

-Large living, dining area

-Fans in all rooms

-Large bedrooms with walk-in closet

-Master bedroom with on-suite

-Large yard

-Garage with additional 2 car parking

Take a look at the chic decor for modern living