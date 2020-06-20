All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6018 Loch Maree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6018 Loch Maree
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

6018 Loch Maree

6018 Loch Maree · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Alamo Farmsteads
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6018 Loch Maree, San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Farmsteads

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A newly renovated townhouse ( More photographs to be added):
-Ceramic wood look floors on the 1st floor
-Wood floors on the Second Floor
-Granite counter tops in kitchen, new stainless steel appliances
-New updated bathrooms with granite top vanities
-French doors
-Fireplace with porcelain tile
-Large living, dining area
-Fans in all rooms
-Large bedrooms with walk-in closet
-Master bedroom with on-suite
-Large yard
-Garage with additional 2 car parking
Take a look at the chic decor for modern living

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 Loch Maree have any available units?
6018 Loch Maree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6018 Loch Maree have?
Some of 6018 Loch Maree's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6018 Loch Maree currently offering any rent specials?
6018 Loch Maree isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 Loch Maree pet-friendly?
No, 6018 Loch Maree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6018 Loch Maree offer parking?
Yes, 6018 Loch Maree does offer parking.
Does 6018 Loch Maree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6018 Loch Maree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 Loch Maree have a pool?
No, 6018 Loch Maree does not have a pool.
Does 6018 Loch Maree have accessible units?
No, 6018 Loch Maree does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 Loch Maree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6018 Loch Maree has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street
San Antonio, TX 78216
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky
San Antonio, TX 78260
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio