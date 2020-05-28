6002 Gaelic

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Med Center Townhouse - Property Id: 106879



Gated community. Newly remodled. One car garage and two additional parking spots. Fence yard, covered patio. Two bedroom up and one down. Laundry connections. Wood burning fireplace. Large master BR and closet. Custom bath in master. Half bath down. Tile and laminate flooring. Central heating and air. Security camera for extra safety. New black stainless range and microwave. Bosch dishwasher. Frigidaire side by side refrigerator. Large storage closet.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4775425)