6002 Gaelic

Amenities
Med Center Townhouse - Property Id: 106879
Gated community. Newly remodled. One car garage and two additional parking spots. Fence yard, covered patio. Two bedroom up and one down. Laundry connections. Wood burning fireplace. Large master BR and closet. Custom bath in master. Half bath down. Tile and laminate flooring. Central heating and air. Security camera for extra safety. New black stainless range and microwave. Bosch dishwasher. Frigidaire side by side refrigerator. Large storage closet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106879
No Pets Allowed
