6002 Gaelic

Location

6002 Gaelic, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
parking
garage
Med Center Townhouse - Property Id: 106879

Gated community. Newly remodled. One car garage and two additional parking spots. Fence yard, covered patio. Two bedroom up and one down. Laundry connections. Wood burning fireplace. Large master BR and closet. Custom bath in master. Half bath down. Tile and laminate flooring. Central heating and air. Security camera for extra safety. New black stainless range and microwave. Bosch dishwasher. Frigidaire side by side refrigerator. Large storage closet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106879
No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6002 Gaelic have any available units?
6002 Gaelic doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6002 Gaelic have?
Some of 6002 Gaelic's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6002 Gaelic currently offering any rent specials?
6002 Gaelic is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6002 Gaelic pet-friendly?
No, 6002 Gaelic is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6002 Gaelic offer parking?
Yes, 6002 Gaelic offers parking.
Does 6002 Gaelic have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6002 Gaelic does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6002 Gaelic have a pool?
No, 6002 Gaelic does not have a pool.
Does 6002 Gaelic have accessible units?
No, 6002 Gaelic does not have accessible units.
Does 6002 Gaelic have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6002 Gaelic has units with dishwashers.
