Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5931 Fort Laramie Available 08/10/20 Lovely home in great San Antonio location - This fantastic home is conveniently located between the army and airforce bases, near shopping and schools. This home has a large open floor plan with spacious kitchen, a living room and family room, plus bonus room upstairs for the kids. Master suite is large with a HUGE master bathroom and walk-in closet, so much space to make yourself comfortable. The back yard has a gorgeous covered patio with extension and lots of privacy. Great for entertaining. Won't last long.



