All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5931 Fort Laramie.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5931 Fort Laramie
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

5931 Fort Laramie

5931 Fort Laramie · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5931 Fort Laramie, San Antonio, TX 78239

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5931 Fort Laramie Available 08/10/20 Lovely home in great San Antonio location - This fantastic home is conveniently located between the army and airforce bases, near shopping and schools. This home has a large open floor plan with spacious kitchen, a living room and family room, plus bonus room upstairs for the kids. Master suite is large with a HUGE master bathroom and walk-in closet, so much space to make yourself comfortable. The back yard has a gorgeous covered patio with extension and lots of privacy. Great for entertaining. Won't last long.

(RLNE3829205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5931 Fort Laramie have any available units?
5931 Fort Laramie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5931 Fort Laramie currently offering any rent specials?
5931 Fort Laramie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5931 Fort Laramie pet-friendly?
Yes, 5931 Fort Laramie is pet friendly.
Does 5931 Fort Laramie offer parking?
No, 5931 Fort Laramie does not offer parking.
Does 5931 Fort Laramie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5931 Fort Laramie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5931 Fort Laramie have a pool?
No, 5931 Fort Laramie does not have a pool.
Does 5931 Fort Laramie have accessible units?
No, 5931 Fort Laramie does not have accessible units.
Does 5931 Fort Laramie have units with dishwashers?
No, 5931 Fort Laramie does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5931 Fort Laramie have units with air conditioning?
No, 5931 Fort Laramie does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kennedy
7714 Kennedy Hill Drive
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
The Row
7302 University Row
San Antonio, TX 78249
Arbors On Rustleaf
150 Rustleaf Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
The Falls at Westover Hills
8838 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Acero Southtown
333 West Cevallos Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio