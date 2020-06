Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets game room

This newly renovated 1836 sq ft home features 3beds/2.5baths, formal dining, & game room upstairs. This home's floor plan offers an inviting entry way that leads to huge living room. Its kitchen comes w/ new kitchen appliances & plenty of cabinet space. Masters bedroom comes w/ tub/shower combo, walk in closet , & vanity. The large sized backyard is an entertainer's delight. Quick access to 410 & I-10 & less than 8 miles to Lackland AFB!