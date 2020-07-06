All apartments in San Antonio
5719 KISSING OAK ST
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

5719 KISSING OAK ST

5719 Kissing Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

5719 Kissing Oak Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Hill Country

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CHARMING 3/2/2 IN HIGH COUNTRY! Very well maintained home with charming curb appeal! Spacious design with 3 bed, 2 bath and 2 Living/2 Dining. Light & bright with skylights! Fantastic Kitchen with stove, disposal, dishwasher and lots of storage space. New AC unit. Utility room inside! Split Master floor plan for privacy! Large backyard with covered patio for relaxing and fun. EZ Commute to Randolph AFB, Fort Sam/SAMMC. Nearby shopping and entertainment at The Forum & Rolling Oaks Mall. NEISD schools! Call!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5719 KISSING OAK ST have any available units?
5719 KISSING OAK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5719 KISSING OAK ST have?
Some of 5719 KISSING OAK ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5719 KISSING OAK ST currently offering any rent specials?
5719 KISSING OAK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5719 KISSING OAK ST pet-friendly?
No, 5719 KISSING OAK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5719 KISSING OAK ST offer parking?
Yes, 5719 KISSING OAK ST offers parking.
Does 5719 KISSING OAK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5719 KISSING OAK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5719 KISSING OAK ST have a pool?
No, 5719 KISSING OAK ST does not have a pool.
Does 5719 KISSING OAK ST have accessible units?
No, 5719 KISSING OAK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5719 KISSING OAK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5719 KISSING OAK ST has units with dishwashers.

