5719 KISSING OAK ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

CHARMING 3/2/2 IN HIGH COUNTRY! Very well maintained home with charming curb appeal! Spacious design with 3 bed, 2 bath and 2 Living/2 Dining. Light & bright with skylights! Fantastic Kitchen with stove, disposal, dishwasher and lots of storage space. New AC unit. Utility room inside! Split Master floor plan for privacy! Large backyard with covered patio for relaxing and fun. EZ Commute to Randolph AFB, Fort Sam/SAMMC. Nearby shopping and entertainment at The Forum & Rolling Oaks Mall. NEISD schools! Call!