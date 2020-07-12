/
rolling ridge club
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:01 PM
270 Apartments for rent in Rolling Ridge Club, San Antonio, TX
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,068
1267 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
6 Units Available
The Connally
5300 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1267 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Connally in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
5010 ARBOR RIDGE DR
5010 Arbor Ridge, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1696 sqft
Great location, gated community, minutes from the medical center and various shopping centers for convenience. Freshly painted home and new floors. Nice pool and clubhouse available for use. Two dedicated parking spaces.
Results within 1 mile of Rolling Ridge Club
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
18 Units Available
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$789
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
968 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amber Hill in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
25 Units Available
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1293 sqft
A larger community. Recently renovated. Larger homes with new appliances, fully equipped kitchens, and washer and dryer hookups. On-site pools, fitness center, spa, and tennis courts. Near the VA hospital and I-40.
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$781
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
911 sqft
Welcome to all that Diamond Ridge Apartment Homes and the great city of San Antonio has to offer! The convenience of having it all right at your fingertips. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$901
799 sqft
A perfect fit for San Antonio’s 55 and better! Spacious, well-equipped 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that allow for comfortable living. More than just a place to live this community promotes an active social life with its many community amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
15 Units Available
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1082 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments in San Antonio's medical district. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, local transit, Connally Loop, I-10. Enjoy modern kitchens, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Includes pool, sauna, gym, bbq/grill area.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Last, This Is What You’ve Been Searching For. - Newly renovated one bedroom apartment home for rent. Brand new faux wood flooring, new carpet and upgraded appliances in select apartment homes.
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
13 Units Available
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
934 sqft
Updated apartments located near the I-410 Beltway and close to St. Mary's University and Ingram Park Mall. Units with air conditioning, tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Highpoint South
7110 Wurzbach Road - 302, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Newly Renovated One BD-Med Center SA - Newly renovated one bedroom for rent in the Medical Center of San Antonio. Brand new faux wood appliances, new carpet and upgraded appliances in select units.
Last updated July 7 at 10:01am
2 Units Available
Oak Hills Village
1847 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1138 sqft
Modern apartments located conveniently close to USAA and the Oak Hills Country club. Units have fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of cabinet space. The onsite courtyard has several grilling stations and picnic tables.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$729
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1029 sqft
Located just minutes away from the medical center, a block from Loop 401 and nearby shopping. Community features a clubhouse, landscaping, two refreshing pools and a fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
121 Units Available
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1418 sqft
Situated in San Antonio's Medical Center District. Contemporary apartments with black appliances, wood-laminate floors and rainfall showerheads. Community boasts greenbelt views and amenities such as a fitness center, swimming pool and covered car parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1819 Babcock Rd # 203 203
1819 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Deal!! $675 all utilities included - Medical - Property Id: 315669 Great condo right in the heart of the medical center! Right off of Loop 410 perfect for your work commute. Intersection of Babcock and Callahan.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6627 DESILU DR
6627 Desilu Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1552 sqft
Corner House in established neighborhood with mature trees with separate living and dining areas and 18x13 family room with woodburning fireplace. 18x13 covered patio, large yard and separate area for gardening.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6606 Desilu Dr
6606 Desilu Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Charming, Freshly Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Freshly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath located on the corner of Desilu street. This home includes new upgrades with beautiful flooring throughout the house.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1751 BABCOCK
1751 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Get ready to experience fantastic living guaranteed to knock your socks off! Come home to the heart of the Medical District near Methodist Hospital, Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, Southwest Children?s Center, Murphy VA Medical Center and the
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6611 SOUTHPOINT ST
6611 Southpoint Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
855 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in a central location. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Nice balcony off the back. Close to the Medical Center, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
7115 SNOWDEN CRST
7115 Snowden Crest, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1364 sqft
Beautiful townhome in upscale gated community. 2 bedroom/2.5/2 car detached garage. Both bedrooms upstairs. Large living area and kitchen. Small fenced yard. Care free living as owner maintains the yard. Tile and Laminate floors.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
5715 Kenwick St
5715 Kenwick Street, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$4,500
8520 sqft
Warehouse with office space and two sided billboard visible from 410 and Bandera Rd. Parking in front and down the north side of building by billboard. 5 dock doors and 7 skylights in warehouse. Front part of warehouse is approximately 15 ft.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
4821 Fred May Dr
4821 Fred May Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1283 sqft
Great looking unit and newly remodeled with all new flooring(no carpet),newly painted interior,newly placed privacy fence,new stove,new tiled bathroom,granite counter in bath room and also granite in kitchen.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
6623 CALLAGHAN RD
6623 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There's so many reasons to love this ideal property. The amenities are sure to please and include a clubhouse, courtesy patrol, two refreshing pools, a fitness center and assigned covered parking.
Results within 5 miles of Rolling Ridge Club
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Westover Hills
1530 NW Crossroads, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1013 sqft
Freshly renovated units with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community in West San Antonio offers pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse, BBQ/grills, business center. Preferred Employer Program includes seniors 55 and older.
