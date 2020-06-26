All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:02 PM

5623 Misty Glen

5623 Misty Gln · No Longer Available
Location

5623 Misty Gln, San Antonio, TX 78247
Hill Country

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, Location, location! Gorgeous single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a massive corner lot. Your new home will feature vaulted ceilings in the living room, laminate flooring, and a great patio for entertaining and barbecuing. This home is conveniently located near Judson and Loop 1604. Quick access to loop 1604, I-35, the forum, Randolph Air Force base, and much more. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your home sweet home!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5623 Misty Glen have any available units?
5623 Misty Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5623 Misty Glen have?
Some of 5623 Misty Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5623 Misty Glen currently offering any rent specials?
5623 Misty Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5623 Misty Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 5623 Misty Glen is pet friendly.
Does 5623 Misty Glen offer parking?
No, 5623 Misty Glen does not offer parking.
Does 5623 Misty Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5623 Misty Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5623 Misty Glen have a pool?
No, 5623 Misty Glen does not have a pool.
Does 5623 Misty Glen have accessible units?
No, 5623 Misty Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 5623 Misty Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 5623 Misty Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
