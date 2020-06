Amenities

One of Pulte builders most popular two story 1470 SF plans with small loft/study upstairs. No carpets means easy to keep clean. This 3 bedroom home has just been freshly painted inside and ready for a new family. Sorry, but pets and smoking are not allowed. Easy access to Loop 1604 and Loop 410 via Culebra Rd.