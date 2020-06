Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5603 Timbersteep Available 09/09/19 5603 Timbersteep - BEAUTIFULLY maintained 3 bedroom 2 Bath home in the Silver Creek Subdivison. Features open floor plan, high ceilings with wood laminate flooring throughout. Updated kitchen has stainless appliances (+refrigerator stays) and tile floors. Private fenced backyard. Owner says no smoking on property, but pets negotiable. This is a must see, check this home out today!



(RLNE3506885)