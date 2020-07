Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in cul-de-sac, with easy access to Loop 1604, IH 35 and NEISD schools, this bright and pristine two-story home has tile and upgraded hardwood floors throughout, absolutely no carpet! It features an open floor plan, two living areas, separate dining room. Spacious master bedroom and the bed room in the back windows with panoramic overlook of greenbelt.