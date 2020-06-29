All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5427 KENSINGTON RUN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5427 KENSINGTON RUN
Last updated February 22 2020 at 5:16 AM

5427 KENSINGTON RUN

5427 Kensington Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5427 Kensington Run, San Antonio, TX 78228

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please review all the attached documents w/rental requirements & fees before applying. Move-In Ready! This 3 bed 2.5 bath home has TONS to offer: fresh exterior paint, attractive newly installed laminate flooring, fresh interior paint, new carpeting on 2nd level & more! The family room is great for entertaining w/natural lighting. Spacious master suite features granite countertops & HUGE walk-in closet! Landlord is requiring Deposit, 1st Month's Rent & Last Month's Rent 24 hours after approved application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5427 KENSINGTON RUN have any available units?
5427 KENSINGTON RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5427 KENSINGTON RUN have?
Some of 5427 KENSINGTON RUN's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5427 KENSINGTON RUN currently offering any rent specials?
5427 KENSINGTON RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5427 KENSINGTON RUN pet-friendly?
No, 5427 KENSINGTON RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5427 KENSINGTON RUN offer parking?
Yes, 5427 KENSINGTON RUN offers parking.
Does 5427 KENSINGTON RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5427 KENSINGTON RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5427 KENSINGTON RUN have a pool?
No, 5427 KENSINGTON RUN does not have a pool.
Does 5427 KENSINGTON RUN have accessible units?
No, 5427 KENSINGTON RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 5427 KENSINGTON RUN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5427 KENSINGTON RUN does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

New England Village Apartments
130 Melrose Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247
The Baldwin
239 Center Street
San Antonio, TX 78202
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road
San Antonio, TX 78244
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio