Quaint four bedroom, one bath house. Large kitchen and indoor laundry room. Refrigerator provided upon request. Hallway closet with build-ins. No carpet. This house is has window-unit ACs. Large back yard with space to enjoy the time you spend in it. Down the road from Pearsall Park with a lake and trails.