5419 KNOLL KREST DR

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 BEDROOM 2 BATH - 2 MILES FROM LACKLAND AFB - MOVE IN NOW!!! - 4 BED 2 BATH AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN



BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 4 BED 2 BATH

***TWO MILES FROM LACKLAND AFB!***



GREAT LOCATION AND EXQUISITE INTERIOR!!



LARGE OPEN LIVING, DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING.



4TH BEDROOM CAN BE USED AS SECOND MASTER, FAMILY ROOM, PLAY ROOM OR GRAND OFFICE. FLOORS ARE BEAUTIFULLY REDONE LOTS OF

NATURAL LIGHT THROUGHOUT THE HOME.



GREAT BACKYARD BACKS TO GREEN BELT FOR ULTIMATE PRIVACY.



SET UP A SHOWING TODAY, THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME WON'T LAST LONG!!



(RLNE4562810)