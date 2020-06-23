5411 Villa Nueva

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful house with large backyard on cul-de-sac ready to move in Janurary 1st 2019. Located at Judson and Nacodoches with easy access to highways 1604 & 35 and military bases RAFB Fort Sam. 40 application fee applies to all tenants over 18. 600 or higher credit. Please no pets non smoking. Tenant pays water trash and electric. Please call katy to set up viewing 210-573-0173



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24427



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4604001)