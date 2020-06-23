All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5410 Red Sky Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5410 Red Sky Street
Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:15 PM

5410 Red Sky Street

5410 Red Sky St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5410 Red Sky St, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c26ab8a068 ---- Located minutes from Lackland AFB, Loop 410 and I-35, this home is in a GREAT LOCATION! The home includes a one car attached garage, with fenced front and back yards! Inside the home has three bedrooms with large closets and no carpet throughout the home. The kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space, a refrigerator, and stove/oven! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Great Location No Carpet Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Three Bedrooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5410 Red Sky Street have any available units?
5410 Red Sky Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5410 Red Sky Street have?
Some of 5410 Red Sky Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5410 Red Sky Street currently offering any rent specials?
5410 Red Sky Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 Red Sky Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5410 Red Sky Street is pet friendly.
Does 5410 Red Sky Street offer parking?
Yes, 5410 Red Sky Street offers parking.
Does 5410 Red Sky Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5410 Red Sky Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 Red Sky Street have a pool?
No, 5410 Red Sky Street does not have a pool.
Does 5410 Red Sky Street have accessible units?
No, 5410 Red Sky Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 Red Sky Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5410 Red Sky Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
Westmount at Three Fountains
7935 Pipers Creek
San Antonio, TX 78251
Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Auburn Creek Apartments
4411 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio