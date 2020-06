Amenities

garage refrigerator

Beautiful newer home tucked away in a quiet neighborhood! Spacious with a large woodlike-flooring living room lending itself to a warm home great for welcoming friends and family. A large kitchen features breakfast bar and high-grade appliance including refrigerator. Cozy window seat upstairs. Excellent backyard with storage shed and privacy fence. Established community very convenient to Lackland AFB and Sea World. Walk distance to Harmony Academy and IDEA public school.