dogs allowed

dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2 bath with beautiful floors, cabinets and fixtures! Nice size back yard that is perfect for relaxation or entertaining. Greenbelt behind you! Move in ready! The home has an open concept that has two eating areas. Located in the NEISD with schools near by, close to HEB, shopping, convenient to I35, 1604, 410 and 281.



