Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

5310 Gawain

5310 Gawain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5310 Gawain Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
Camelot

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**MOVE IN READY!!** 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Town House - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath town house! This home offers a fireplace in living room, stainless steel appliances in kitchen and washer/dryer included! Large closets in master bedroom with sliding glass door access to backyard. Covered off street parking available in rear of home. Call today to schedule a showing !

Schedule a Showing Now!:https://showmojo.com/l/c0c18a2018

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-07fe399a-e77e-4d74-a3e4-87eb947f88a5

Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5460303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Gawain have any available units?
5310 Gawain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 Gawain have?
Some of 5310 Gawain's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Gawain currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Gawain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Gawain pet-friendly?
Yes, 5310 Gawain is pet friendly.
Does 5310 Gawain offer parking?
Yes, 5310 Gawain offers parking.
Does 5310 Gawain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5310 Gawain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Gawain have a pool?
No, 5310 Gawain does not have a pool.
Does 5310 Gawain have accessible units?
No, 5310 Gawain does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Gawain have units with dishwashers?
No, 5310 Gawain does not have units with dishwashers.
