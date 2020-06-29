5310 Gawain

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

**MOVE IN READY!!** 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Town House - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath town house! This home offers a fireplace in living room, stainless steel appliances in kitchen and washer/dryer included! Large closets in master bedroom with sliding glass door access to backyard. Covered off street parking available in rear of home. Call today to schedule a showing !



Schedule a Showing Now!:https://showmojo.com/l/c0c18a2018



Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-07fe399a-e77e-4d74-a3e4-87eb947f88a5



Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5460303)