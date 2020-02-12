522 N MESQUITE ST

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Great bungalow style home in the sought after historic neighborhood of Dignowity Hill. Walking distance to downtown, Alamo Brewery, neighborhood parks, Hays Street Bridge, biking trails, & area attractions & eateries. Come be a part of this great urban community in the heart of San Antonio. House is over 100 years old with original wood floors & loaded with charm & character. A must see!! Schedule your showing today!! All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month.