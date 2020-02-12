522 N MESQUITE ST

Amenities
Great bungalow style home in the sought after historic neighborhood of Dignowity Hill. Walking distance to downtown, Alamo Brewery, neighborhood parks, Hays Street Bridge, biking trails, & area attractions & eateries. Come be a part of this great urban community in the heart of San Antonio. House is over 100 years old with original wood floors & loaded with charm & character. A must see!! Schedule your showing today!! All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month.