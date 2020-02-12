All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
522 N MESQUITE ST
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:41 AM

522 N MESQUITE ST

522 North Mesquite Street · No Longer Available
Location

522 North Mesquite Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great bungalow style home in the sought after historic neighborhood of Dignowity Hill. Walking distance to downtown, Alamo Brewery, neighborhood parks, Hays Street Bridge, biking trails, & area attractions & eateries. Come be a part of this great urban community in the heart of San Antonio. House is over 100 years old with original wood floors & loaded with charm & character. A must see!! Schedule your showing today!! All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 N MESQUITE ST have any available units?
522 N MESQUITE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 522 N MESQUITE ST currently offering any rent specials?
522 N MESQUITE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 N MESQUITE ST pet-friendly?
No, 522 N MESQUITE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 522 N MESQUITE ST offer parking?
No, 522 N MESQUITE ST does not offer parking.
Does 522 N MESQUITE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 N MESQUITE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 N MESQUITE ST have a pool?
No, 522 N MESQUITE ST does not have a pool.
Does 522 N MESQUITE ST have accessible units?
No, 522 N MESQUITE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 522 N MESQUITE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 N MESQUITE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 N MESQUITE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 N MESQUITE ST does not have units with air conditioning.

