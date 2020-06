Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Property Description

3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath one story home with tile flooring and 2 kitchens. APPLICATION FEE & SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE IN SEPARATE CERTIFIED FUNDS & DUE AT TIME OF APPLICATION. APPLICATION WILL NOT BE PROCESSED WITHOUT LEDIBLE COPY OF PHOTO ID. PET DEPOSIT IS A MINIMUM OF $300/PET ON CASE BY CASE BASIS. Client should Bring Dog in Office for picture.