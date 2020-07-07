52 AUTUMN PASS

Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5bea6ff018 ----



Min/Max Months: 12/36



*Date Available 3/05/2019 *Security Deposit $995, Cleaning Deposit $200 *Tenant Will Need To Get Parking Pass From Hoa *2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome In Gated Community *Living Room/Dining Room Combo Open To Kitchen *Both Bedrooms Upstairs *Master Suite Has Ceiling Fan, Multiple Closets, And Full Bath With Tub/Shower Combo *Utility Room And Loft Upstairs *Fenced In Back Yard**

Breakfast Nook

Ceiling Fan

Ceramic Tile

Disposal

Dryer

Living/Dining Room Combo

Stove

Utility Room

Vinyl

Washer