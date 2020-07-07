All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 52 AUTUMN PASS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
52 AUTUMN PASS
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

52 AUTUMN PASS

52 Autumn Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

52 Autumn Pass, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5bea6ff018 ----

Min/Max Months: 12/36

*Date Available 3/05/2019 *Security Deposit $995, Cleaning Deposit $200 *Tenant Will Need To Get Parking Pass From Hoa *2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome In Gated Community *Living Room/Dining Room Combo Open To Kitchen *Both Bedrooms Upstairs *Master Suite Has Ceiling Fan, Multiple Closets, And Full Bath With Tub/Shower Combo *Utility Room And Loft Upstairs *Fenced In Back Yard**
Breakfast Nook
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Dryer
Living/Dining Room Combo
Stove
Utility Room
Vinyl
Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 AUTUMN PASS have any available units?
52 AUTUMN PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 AUTUMN PASS have?
Some of 52 AUTUMN PASS's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 AUTUMN PASS currently offering any rent specials?
52 AUTUMN PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 AUTUMN PASS pet-friendly?
No, 52 AUTUMN PASS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 52 AUTUMN PASS offer parking?
Yes, 52 AUTUMN PASS offers parking.
Does 52 AUTUMN PASS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 AUTUMN PASS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 AUTUMN PASS have a pool?
No, 52 AUTUMN PASS does not have a pool.
Does 52 AUTUMN PASS have accessible units?
No, 52 AUTUMN PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 52 AUTUMN PASS have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 AUTUMN PASS does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78256
Hill Country Villas
9032 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Archer Stone Canyon
21302 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia
San Antonio, TX 78213
Tara
8051 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Costa Almadena
6222 South New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78223
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227
Refugio Place
300 Labor St
San Antonio, TX 78210

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio