Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

514 Midway Crst

514 Midway Crest · No Longer Available
Location

514 Midway Crest, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful 5bedroom/3.5bath Home In Stone Oak - Welcome home to all the luxuries and conveniences that living in Stone Oak has to offer. Located near amazing shopping, entertainment and quick access to the countryside, the spacious 5 bed/ 3.5 bath home has space for everyone- and their stuff! With a game room, media room, family room, living room and office, this home is ready for you- and everyone you want to share it with! In a gated community with a pool, playscape and club house, get ready to entertain, relax and spread your wings. Come and see this beauty - call you Realtor today!

School Dist: North East I.S.D
Elem: Wilderness Oak Elementary
Middle: Lopez
High: Ronald Reagan

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4708272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Midway Crst have any available units?
514 Midway Crst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Midway Crst have?
Some of 514 Midway Crst's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Midway Crst currently offering any rent specials?
514 Midway Crst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Midway Crst pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Midway Crst is pet friendly.
Does 514 Midway Crst offer parking?
No, 514 Midway Crst does not offer parking.
Does 514 Midway Crst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Midway Crst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Midway Crst have a pool?
Yes, 514 Midway Crst has a pool.
Does 514 Midway Crst have accessible units?
No, 514 Midway Crst does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Midway Crst have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Midway Crst does not have units with dishwashers.
