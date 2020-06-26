All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

Location

5123 Staplehurst Street, San Antonio, TX 78228
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UPDATED & UPGRADED! REMODELING HAS JUST BEEN COMPLETED ON THIS 3 BED, 2 BATH HOME! - A BEAUTIFUL BLEND OF CONTEMPORARY & CLASSIC - TRENDY GREY DESIGNER COLOR-SCHEME, WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS WITH UNDER-MOUNT SINKS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & BRUSHED NICKEL FIXTURES ARE JUST A FEW OF THE FEATURES & THERE ARE COUNTLESS MORE! ENJOY A FUNCTIONAL FLOOR PLAN, LARGE BACKYARD & CONVENIENT LOCATION WITHIN NORTHSIDE ISD BOUNDARY. SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT & ACCESS TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS ARE JUST MINUTES AWAY!
Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com.

$150 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit of $1,395 will be due within 48 hours of approval.

Tenant pays:

*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.

*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.

*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. Homeowner & Hallmark Property Managment must be listed as additional insured. You may supply your own or enroll with ours at $12/month.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount in gross income) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.
Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

