All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 512 E Quincy Street #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
512 E Quincy Street #3
Last updated June 6 2019 at 3:29 AM

512 E Quincy Street #3

512 E Quincy St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Downtown San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

512 E Quincy St, San Antonio, TX 78215
Downtown San Antonio

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Climb the charming Greek Revival staircase to your 1 bed/ 1 bath, second floor unit. And you can't beat this location! Enjoy everything downtown has to offer nearby. Less than five blocks in any direction and you can enjoy a jog along the new River Walk, hit the Pearl Brewery for dinner, check out live music at Sam's Burger Joint, hear a symphony at the Tobin Center, take in an art exhibit at the San Antonio Art Museum, and so much more. Plus Starbucks is across the street so you won't need to go far for your morning coffee.

LIving Room 13 x 13, Bedroom 13 x 12, Kitchen 8 x 7, Bathroom 8 x 5, Original hardwood floors in living room, 10' ceilings

This is San Antonio's oldest apartment house according to the Historical Preservation Commission. Apartments and common areas are being fully remodeled. Updated electrical, refinished long leaf pine floors, new kitchens and bathrooms, new appliances, new electrical and plumbing fixtures, common area front and rear doors are security code protected and all common areas and most of the grounds are video recorded.

Call or text Lindsay at 832-758-5351 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 E Quincy Street #3 have any available units?
512 E Quincy Street #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 E Quincy Street #3 have?
Some of 512 E Quincy Street #3's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 E Quincy Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
512 E Quincy Street #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 E Quincy Street #3 pet-friendly?
No, 512 E Quincy Street #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 512 E Quincy Street #3 offer parking?
No, 512 E Quincy Street #3 does not offer parking.
Does 512 E Quincy Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 E Quincy Street #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 E Quincy Street #3 have a pool?
No, 512 E Quincy Street #3 does not have a pool.
Does 512 E Quincy Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 512 E Quincy Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 512 E Quincy Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 E Quincy Street #3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr
San Antonio, TX 78218
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Spanish Keys
1150 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
The Henry B
11530 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio