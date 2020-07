Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

NOW VACANT:: Remodeled 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom Home In Great Condition - Nice home, located in Palm Heights.

Enjoy this beautiful home with hardwood floors in the living and dining areas. Home has no carpet. Kitchen includes refrigerator.

Upgraded bathrooms and ceiling fans throughout the house.

Great back yard with big storage shed.

One car garage with garage door opener, washer and dryer connection and plenty of storage space.

No pets.

Please contact us for a showing.



