Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Incredible opportunity to rent a just renovated home. 3 Bed 1 Full bath, Great Location quiet neighborhood, , granite counter tops, new backsplash, carpet and tile, very convenient layout, freshly painted. Enjoy the beautiful back yard patio with its brick made outdoor grill, and convenient storage. Ready to move in. Refrigerator , ( Washer & Dryer Convey with the rent but landlord will not be responsable for repairs.)