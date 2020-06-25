All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5031 War Horse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5031 War Horse Drive
Last updated August 26 2019 at 5:05 PM

5031 War Horse Drive

5031 War Horse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5031 War Horse Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5031 War Horse Drive have any available units?
5031 War Horse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5031 War Horse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5031 War Horse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5031 War Horse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5031 War Horse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5031 War Horse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5031 War Horse Drive offers parking.
Does 5031 War Horse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5031 War Horse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5031 War Horse Drive have a pool?
No, 5031 War Horse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5031 War Horse Drive have accessible units?
No, 5031 War Horse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5031 War Horse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5031 War Horse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5031 War Horse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5031 War Horse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Jax
12222 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The BLVD at Medical Center
4980 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio