Amenities

granite counters garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

End unit conveniently located in Medical Center area, close to Loop 410 and USAA. Close to UTSA. Very nice 3 Bdr. 2 1/2 Bth with a 1 car garage. Tray ceilings with crown molding & ceiling fans in the living room and master bedroom. Granite countertops and all black appliances in kitchen. Nice privacy for backyard. Tenants enrolled in filter replacement program. (pics of like unit)