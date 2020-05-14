All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like
4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201

4949 Hamilton Wolfe Road · (210) 503-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4949 Hamilton Wolfe Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201 · Avail. now

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 526 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Now Available - Nicely Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Near Medical Center - Gated Community - Located near the Medical Center, Wurzbach and IH-10. This roomy One Bedroom One Bath is nicely updated with new paint, fixtures and new Stainless Steel Stove/Oven. Bedroom has walk in closet and back porch. Living area has open living to kitchen, Laminate wood and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Includes stackable washer/dryer. Assigned covered parking with storage closet also included and gated community access for security.

For more information or to schedule a viewing please call 210-503-8000.
You can also visit keyrentersanantonio.com for information or to apply

$35.00 application fee
small pets allowed with paid fee and signed pet agreement

(RLNE5889462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201 have any available units?
4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201 have?
Some of 4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201 currently offering any rent specials?
4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201 is pet friendly.
Does 4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201 offer parking?
Yes, 4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201 offers parking.
Does 4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201 have a pool?
No, 4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201 does not have a pool.
Does 4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201 have accessible units?
No, 4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201 does not have accessible units.
Does 4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78256
Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky
San Antonio, TX 78260
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Miller Manor
205 East Huisache Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio ApartmentsBexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance JacksonDowntown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth CentralTerrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's CollegeSan Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's UniversityThe University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio