4949 Hamilton Wolfe #9201.

Now Available - Nicely Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Near Medical Center - Gated Community - Located near the Medical Center, Wurzbach and IH-10. This roomy One Bedroom One Bath is nicely updated with new paint, fixtures and new Stainless Steel Stove/Oven. Bedroom has walk in closet and back porch. Living area has open living to kitchen, Laminate wood and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Includes stackable washer/dryer. Assigned covered parking with storage closet also included and gated community access for security.



For more information or to schedule a viewing please call 210-503-8000.

You can also visit keyrentersanantonio.com for information or to apply



$35.00 application fee

small pets allowed with paid fee and signed pet agreement



