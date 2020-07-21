4923 Stowers Blvd

Amenities
- 1,245 Sq. Feet
- 2 Bedrooms
- 2 Full Size Bathrooms
- 1 Powder Bathroom downstairs
- 1 car garage w/ garage opener
- Walk-in closet in master bedroom
- En suite master bathroom
- Kitchen open to living room and dining room
- Upstairs loft / office / 2nd living area / 3rd bedroom
- Stained concrete on 1st floor
- Granite kitchen counter-top
- All black kitchen appliances to include electric stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave vent-a-hood unit
- Tray ceiling w/ crown molding in living room
- Ceiling fans in master bedroom and living room
- Ceramic tiled 2nd story bathrooms and ceramic tile surround in both showers
- Full size washer/dryer hook-ups located in garage
- Wooden privacy fenced backyard w/ small patio
- Convenient location - close to Lackland AFB, USAA, Medical Center, UTSA, Valero Headquarters, shopping and entertainment
- Landlord may consider 1 small dog, no cats allowed.
- $1,270 rent per month
- $1,270 deposit