4923 Stowers Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- 1,245 Sq. Feet

- 2 Bedrooms

- 2 Full Size Bathrooms

- 1 Powder Bathroom downstairs

- 1 car garage w/ garage opener

- Walk-in closet in master bedroom

- En suite master bathroom

- Kitchen open to living room and dining room

- Upstairs loft / office / 2nd living area / 3rd bedroom

- Stained concrete on 1st floor

- Granite kitchen counter-top

- All black kitchen appliances to include electric stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave vent-a-hood unit

- Tray ceiling w/ crown molding in living room

- Ceiling fans in master bedroom and living room

- Ceramic tiled 2nd story bathrooms and ceramic tile surround in both showers

- Full size washer/dryer hook-ups located in garage

- Wooden privacy fenced backyard w/ small patio

- Convenient location - close to Lackland AFB, USAA, Medical Center, UTSA, Valero Headquarters, shopping and entertainment

- Landlord may consider 1 small dog, no cats allowed.

- $1,270 rent per month

- $1,270 deposit