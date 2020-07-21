All apartments in San Antonio
Location

4923 Stowers Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- 1,245 Sq. Feet
- 2 Bedrooms
- 2 Full Size Bathrooms
- 1 Powder Bathroom downstairs
- 1 car garage w/ garage opener
- Walk-in closet in master bedroom
- En suite master bathroom
- Kitchen open to living room and dining room
- Upstairs loft / office / 2nd living area / 3rd bedroom
- Stained concrete on 1st floor
- Granite kitchen counter-top
- All black kitchen appliances to include electric stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave vent-a-hood unit
- Tray ceiling w/ crown molding in living room
- Ceiling fans in master bedroom and living room
- Ceramic tiled 2nd story bathrooms and ceramic tile surround in both showers
- Full size washer/dryer hook-ups located in garage
- Wooden privacy fenced backyard w/ small patio
- Convenient location - close to Lackland AFB, USAA, Medical Center, UTSA, Valero Headquarters, shopping and entertainment
- Landlord may consider 1 small dog, no cats allowed.
- $1,270 rent per month
- $1,270 deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4923 Stowers Blvd have any available units?
4923 Stowers Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4923 Stowers Blvd have?
Some of 4923 Stowers Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4923 Stowers Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4923 Stowers Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4923 Stowers Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4923 Stowers Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4923 Stowers Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4923 Stowers Blvd offers parking.
Does 4923 Stowers Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4923 Stowers Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4923 Stowers Blvd have a pool?
No, 4923 Stowers Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4923 Stowers Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4923 Stowers Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4923 Stowers Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4923 Stowers Blvd has units with dishwashers.
