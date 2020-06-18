All apartments in San Antonio
4917 Flipper Drive
4917 Flipper Drive

4917 Flipper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4917 Flipper Drive, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located near major highways, military bases, & medical center. Stained concrete flooring throughout downstairs with carpet in bedrooms upstairs. Living room has a gorgeous ceiling while kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, black appliances, and beautiful cabinets. Beautiful tiled bathrooms upstairs and a walk-in closet in the Master. Home is complete with 1 car attached garage and a fenced private backyard.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Flipper Drive have any available units?
4917 Flipper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4917 Flipper Drive have?
Some of 4917 Flipper Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4917 Flipper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Flipper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Flipper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4917 Flipper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4917 Flipper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4917 Flipper Drive offers parking.
Does 4917 Flipper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 Flipper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Flipper Drive have a pool?
No, 4917 Flipper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Flipper Drive have accessible units?
No, 4917 Flipper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Flipper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4917 Flipper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
