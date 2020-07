Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

4910 Babson St - ONE STORY HOME IN THE UNIVERSITY OAK SUBDIVISION.HOME FEATURES OPEN FLOOR PLAN. HIGH CEILINGS, CERAMIC TITLE THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE EXCEPT IN THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS HARDWOOD FLOOR. THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME COMES WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND FIREPLACE. LARGE PRIVATE BACKYARD AND NICE WOODING DECK FOR ENTERTAINING. NEAR SHOPPING. JUST MINUTES FROM I-10 AND 1604, SIX FLAGS AND 410 AND I-10. WALKING DISTANCE TO CLARK H.S.



(RLNE4867429)