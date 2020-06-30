All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM

4905 Arbor Ridge

4905 Arbor Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

4905 Arbor Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78228
Rolling Ridge Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! Four Bedroom Two Story Townhome in Gated Community! - Don't miss out on this gem! Located minutes from Loop 410, shopping and schools, this home is in a great location! The home features two living areas, washer/dryer connections, a covered patio, and kitchen appliances included! All bedrooms are located upstairs with the master bedroom having a private bath.

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5272754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4905 Arbor Ridge have any available units?
4905 Arbor Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4905 Arbor Ridge have?
Some of 4905 Arbor Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4905 Arbor Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
4905 Arbor Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 Arbor Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 4905 Arbor Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 4905 Arbor Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 4905 Arbor Ridge offers parking.
Does 4905 Arbor Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4905 Arbor Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 Arbor Ridge have a pool?
No, 4905 Arbor Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 4905 Arbor Ridge have accessible units?
No, 4905 Arbor Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 Arbor Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4905 Arbor Ridge has units with dishwashers.

