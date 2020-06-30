4905 Arbor Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! Four Bedroom Two Story Townhome in Gated Community! - Don't miss out on this gem! Located minutes from Loop 410, shopping and schools, this home is in a great location! The home features two living areas, washer/dryer connections, a covered patio, and kitchen appliances included! All bedrooms are located upstairs with the master bedroom having a private bath.



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



