Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY TO BE IN SOUGHT AFTER STEUBING RANCH. ONE STORY IS A RARITY! EXTRA LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH DINING ROOM COMBO. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING OPEN KTICHEN TO FAMILY ROOM. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER/DRYER REMAIN. 3 LARGE BEDRMS, UTILITY ROOM AND 2 BATHROOMS. NICE LARGE WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM BATHRM. PRIVATE BACK YARD. EAT IN KITCHEN. $60 APPLICATION FEE PER PERSON. TO TUSCAN RESIDENTIAL. CALL AGENT. HURRY! THIS ONE WON'T LAST. AVAILABLE JULY 1ST! PREFER NO PETS!