All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 474 E Magnolia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
474 E Magnolia Ave
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:19 AM

474 E Magnolia Ave

474 East Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Tobin Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

474 East Magnolia Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
coffee bar
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
internet access
This fully renovated 2bdrm/1bth home is very close to downtown San Antonio with top rated restaurants, coffee shops and bars just minutes away. When not out and about in the city, enjoy the comfortable, inviting furniture and Southwestern decor. This charming turnkey home includes cable/wifi paid, fully stocked kitchen, linens and towels for entire house. Cable/WiFi, King and Queen mattresses in bdrms with a pull out couch for additional guests. Nice fenced in backyard with a BBQ grill for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 E Magnolia Ave have any available units?
474 E Magnolia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 474 E Magnolia Ave have?
Some of 474 E Magnolia Ave's amenities include recently renovated, coffee bar, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 474 E Magnolia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
474 E Magnolia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 E Magnolia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 474 E Magnolia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 474 E Magnolia Ave offer parking?
No, 474 E Magnolia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 474 E Magnolia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 474 E Magnolia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 E Magnolia Ave have a pool?
No, 474 E Magnolia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 474 E Magnolia Ave have accessible units?
No, 474 E Magnolia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 474 E Magnolia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 474 E Magnolia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78233
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Tara
8051 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio