474 E Magnolia Ave

This fully renovated 2bdrm/1bth home is very close to downtown San Antonio with top rated restaurants, coffee shops and bars just minutes away. When not out and about in the city, enjoy the comfortable, inviting furniture and Southwestern decor. This charming turnkey home includes cable/wifi paid, fully stocked kitchen, linens and towels for entire house. Cable/WiFi, King and Queen mattresses in bdrms with a pull out couch for additional guests. Nice fenced in backyard with a BBQ grill for entertaining.